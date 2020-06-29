Where is Kristen? Missing girl from Spring featured in statewide billboard campaign

Kristen Galvan vanished in January and her family is hoping somebody out there has information about the case.

SPRING, Texas — SPRING – Kristen Galvan was 15 when she reportedly left her grandmother’s home in Spring on January 2, 2020.

No one in the family has seen or heard from her since.

Kristen's mother believes she is a victim of human traffickers.

Kristen, now 16, is 5’6 and weighs 135 pounds. She is Hispanic and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The Spring teen is one of four missing Texas teens being featured on digital billboards in a campaign to bring them home.

If you have any information on where Kristen may be, please contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Office by calling 936 760-5800.

Texas Center for the Missing, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas launched the month-long effort to help generate leads in her case and three others:

Alexis Garza went missing in San Antonio on December 5, 2019. She is a Hispanic female 5’1” weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Luis Alderete-Martinez was allegedly abducted in El Paso by his mother, Regina Martinez, on June 1, 2015. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Regina Martinez on February 18, 2016. They may have traveled to Mexico.

Ameera Deadrick has been missing from the Dallas/Waco area since January of 2014. She is an African American female, 4’3 and weighs about 50 pounds. Ameera has black hair and brown eyes.

Multiple digital billboards featuring each child will be up in the cities where they disappeared. The message will be broadcast on the billboards 1,250 times per day.

“The purpose of this campaign is not only to highlight these four cases but to bring attention to the 42,093 missing children in Texas,” Beth Albert, CEO, Texas Center for the Missing, said.

Last year, a girl from Houston and one from San Antonio were found and returned home after they were featured on the billboards, according to Texas Center for the Missing.

Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 54,214 missing person reports in 2019 with 42,093 being juveniles.

Clear Channel Outdoor is providing this month-long public service campaign at no cost in partnership with the Texas Center for the Missing, Houston's Amber Alert Provider.