AUSTIN — With the Austin Police Department saying they believe Cody Wilson is in another country, the question now becomes when and how will he be arrested on his recent sexual assault charge.

Wilson, who is the Austin man behind 3D-printed gun company Defense Distributed, was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on Aug. 15. During a press conference Wednesday, Austin police said Wilson's last known location was in Taipei, Taiwan.

RELATED:

Austin man behind 3D-printed gun company accused of sexually assaulting girl before leaving U.S.

Police originally hoped to arrest Wilson at or near his home, but it became clear he was gone.

Now, investigators have a strong preference for how they hope this arrest will occur. Officials hope that Wilson will simply come back to the United States and surrender. As of Wednesday, officials said they are putting together plans to get him, even if he doesn't surrender.

MORE:

Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting American children

Texas lawmakers working on bills to regulate 3D printed guns

3D-printed guns might be inevitable. But are they a practical weapon of choice for criminals?

According to the U.S. State Department, Taiwan does not have an extradition agreement with the United States. However, federal officials from time-to-time strike informal agreements with other countries to get a high-profile defendants back, even without a formal agreement in place. Police also confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Marshals Service has been requested to help get Wilson back to Travis County.

WATCH: Police give updates after charging Austin man behind 3D-printed gun company

Travis County prosecutors are expected to agree to what is called a "full extradition." That means that no matter where Wilson lands in the United States, the county will agree to pay for the costs to have him brought from that point back to Austin.

© 2018 KVUE-TV