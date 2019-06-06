SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whataburger fans, don't 'fry' your brain trying to figure out the perfect gift to get dad this for Father's Day this year.

Whataburger has the perfect last-minute gifts for those trying to 'ketchup' to Father's Day.

The Texas fast-food giant announced Thursday that they have added numerous items to its shop in theme with Father's Day.

Among the dad-themed products were bowtie, socks, trucker cap, and Whataburger-styled running shoes.

Along with the dad gifts, Whataburger added numerous other products including ketchup pillows and doormat.