What we know about the victims of fatal Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash

Sean Frederickson and his three children, Hayden, Sofie and Quinn, are among the victims of a plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A tremendous husband, father and friend. That's how people are remembering one of the victims of a fatal plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Three bodies have been recovered since the planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Crews are working to recover two more bodies on Monday.

A float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane, a company stationed at the Independence Point dock that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

Passengers on the float plane included three children, two adults and one pilot, according to KCSO Lt. Ryan Higgins. Four of the five passengers were related, while one was not.

Authorities believe all of the victims recovered are part of the Brooks Seaplane, Higgins said.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Seaplane pilot identified as 58-year-old Liberty Lake man

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot of the Brooks Seaplane as 58-year-old Neil Lunt of Liberty Lake.

The sheriff's office identified Lunt on Monday evening. The sheriff's office also said there was another male on the plane who hasn't been identified yet.

Sean Frederickson and his children

Bryan Fisher, who serves as general manager of Oswego Lake Country Club in Lake Oswego, Oregon, confirmed the loss of Sean Frederickson and his three children. Two of the children, Sofie and Quinn, were Sean's stepchildren, the family confirmed.

“The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating," Fisher wrote in a statement. "Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA. Oswego Lake Country Club was honored to have him as a member of our family. His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious."

"But more importantly, Sean was a tremendous husband, father and friend. Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife April, his family and friends during this time of loss," the statement continues.

April Upchurch, Frederickson's wife and the mother of his children, told KREM that her family was "taken too soon in an unimaginable way." She asked people to keep her family in their prayers and not to waste a single minute with their loved ones.

A full statement from April Upchurch is as follows:

"Many of you know that I lost my husband and beautiful children in a plane wreck over Lake Coeur d ‘Alene yesterday. I am reeling from the loss, but take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.

Thank you for all of the love and support. It truly does help. I know that they each touched many lives and that our entire LO and Tualatin community will be grieving. Please know that we had a wonderful family weekend and an opportunity to spend time together. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers."

The other pilot and passenger in the float plane have not been identified.

A memorial is in place at the float plane's stall with flowers left for the victims and a book for people to share their favorite memories of Brooks Seaplane or those who lost their lives.

Other victims of crash have not been identified

The second plane involved in the crash was a Cessna from Lewiston but flew out of Felts Field in Spokane. It was carrying at least two people, Higgins said.

“We’re pretty confident that there were only two occupants on that aircraft, but we’re trying to verify that," Higgins said.

Authorities have not yet identified the identities of the two people who were on the plane.