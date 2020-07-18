Not a meteor, but a Russian rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere streaks across the West Texas skies

Initially thought to be a meteor, it was actually a Russian rocket body that was launched in November 2019

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas skies lit up shortly after 2 a.m. as a strange object streaked across the sky.

Initially, it appeared to be a meteor breaking up in the earth's atmosphere. But this object was moving too slow and didn't behave like a typical meteor.

Upon further investigation, this object was not a space rock, but rather something built by humans.

Dr. Marco Langbroek, a Dutch archaeologist who researches asteroids and satellite behaviors, tweeted that this was not a meteor, but a Russian rocket stage that was launched in 2019.

The sigthings from Texas from last night described here: https://t.co/Xjpcvmk48l

(with video, plus additional inagery in the comments)

...was the #reentry of a Russian rocket stage, 2019-079C, from the launch of Kosmos 2542 last year. pic.twitter.com/HFP3EFhR61 — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) July 18, 2020

This was also confirmed by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The rocket entered the earth's atmosphere over Colorado and began to break up over New Mexico and Texas. It was also spotted in Mexico.

Meanwhile the Soyuz-2-1V second stage that put Kosmos-2543 in orbit has reentered over Coahuila, Mexico at 0702 UTC heading north over western Texas. @Marco_Langbroek reports that the reentry was observed by people in Texas. Red line shows entry track starting at entry point pic.twitter.com/OcvuFNUHsX — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) July 18, 2020

Unlike SpaceX, most rocket launch operators do not recover the first stage of their rocket after launch.

This means that after sending their second stage and payload (satellite) into orbit, the first stage is left to orbit the Earth until eventually slowing down, re-entering the atmosphere, and burning up.

This rocket, called 2019-079C, is part of the Russian Soyuz launch system and launched at the end of November 2019, sending a military satellite called Kosmos 2542 into orbit.

According to the Combined Space Operations Center, the Russian first stage rocket booster was scheduled for re-entry at 2:02 a.m.CDT Saturday.

Here is the position of the reentering Russian rocket stage 2019-079C for 7:02 UT, the nominal time of reentry. Position and time fit the Texas sightings: pic.twitter.com/MeUY7FU9cL — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) July 18, 2020

This lines up with the flood of videos sent to NewsWest 9 shortly after 2:02 a.m., all but confirming this was not a meteor.