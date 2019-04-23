SAN ANTONIO — The westbound main lanes of US Highway 90 near Loop 410 have reopened Friday, TxDOT San Antonio says. This comes after a sewer main collapsed Tuesday morning on Highway 90.

SAWS announced around 3 pm Thursday that construction crews had finished pouring concrete into the sinkhole. That concrete requires time to cure before crews can apply asphalt to the roadway.

Earlier in the week, SAWS said wet weather had delayed the final stages of repair after a sewer main collapsed Tuesday morning underneath the highway.

One westbound frontage lane remains open.

If you can find other alternate routes around the area, you are encouraged to do so.