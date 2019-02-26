OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Amtrak Coast Starlight train stranded near a small town 40 miles east of Eugene since Sunday evening after striking a tree on the tracks started rolling Tuesday morning, passenger Abbey told KGW.

The train is headed back to Eugene. It's unclear if all passengers will get off the train there or whether it continues to Portland and eventually Seattle.

The crash occurred at 6:18 p.m. Sunday. None of the 183 passengers and crew members was hurt, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin, but they are unable to get off the train due to unsafe weather conditions in Lane County.

Rebekah Dodson boarded the train Sunday afternoon in Albany. She expected to be in Klamath Falls by 9:50 p.m.

"(At) about 6 o’clock the train came to a sudden halt and the conductor said that they had some damage from some low-hanging limbs because of the sudden snow storm and they were going to stop and fix it," Dodson said.

Looking out of the stuck Amtrak train in Oakridge.

Rebekah Dodson

"About an hour-and-a-half later they couldn’t fix the train and they were going to pull up to Oakridge and try to get maintenance crew out to fix it so we could continue on our way south," said Dodson.

Conditions continued to get worse and the track was blocked by more snow and downed trees. With no way for the passengers to travel safely on their route, the train remained in Oakridge, near the intersection of Commercial Street and Walnut Street.

Amtrak kept the passengers on the train because Oakridge only has two small hotels and power was out in the city.

Dodson, who is a college instructor, had to cancel her Monday classes.

"So we’re in the city of Oakridge, like we can see houses, but we’re on the train. No one can get on or off. There’s two or three feet of snow on either side of us. We’re stranded," Dodson said.

Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train in snowy Oakridge.

Rebekah Dodson

Crew members have been updating passengers every hour, Dodson said.

"We’ve got a lot of younger people that are having anxiety attacks, there’s a lot of panic and anxiety."

Dodson said the train is not completely full and credited the crew members for their professionalism during this hard time.

There is food on the train. Passengers were served meals Monday.

Amtrak says the train will eventually head back to Seattle, where it originally departed, and passengers will be dropped off where they boarded the train.

"It’s very frustrating to be 30 miles from civilization and they still can’t do anything about this," Dodson said.