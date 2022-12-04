'We’re blessed because we are safe' I Afghan refugees grateful for opportunity to pursue American dream in Texas

From Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to the Lone Star State, two families who worked for the U.S. government, have been adjusting to life in Schertz since January.

SAN ANTONIO — Ferozuddin Faqeeri wakes up these days with a sense of security and comfort from his new home in Schertz, Texas, thousands of miles away from Afghanistan, which he fled last year alongside thousands of others who feared political persecution.

“Now we’re blessed because we are safe,” Faqeeri said.

He’s among the more than 68,000 Afghan refugees who’ve resettled in the U.S., following the Taliban-takeover of his home country and America’s full military withdrawal, marking an historic end to the 20-year war.

The final months of America’s presence in Afghanistan spawned a humanitarian crisis and aggressive effort to evacuate families, especially individuals at risk of being jailed or even killed by the Taliban.

A breakaway organization of the ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops outside the Kabul Airport and injured nearly 200 people.

The U.S. Special Immigrant Visa program provides permanent residency to Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the American government.

Faqeeri and his cousin Homa Amiri worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for nearly 20 years.

The Taliban prioritized targeting individuals who worked for the Americans, leading to Faqeeri’s decision to plan a way out of the country.

Catalina Gasper, a retired Navy veteran who resides in Garden Ridge, developed a relationship with Faqeeri and Amiri during her deployments to Afghanistan.

She coordinated with the two families around the clock, up to the moment they boarded a plane out of Kabul.

The journey has been filled with exhaustion, discovery and gratitude.

Gasper is the reason why Faqeeri, Amiri and the rest of the family are in Texas today.

“She helped us from Afghanistan to here. She is a part of our family now,” Faqeeri said.

“She’s my best friend,” Amiri said.

“I’m appreciative to her. She is a good guider for us,” said Homa’s sister Laili.

“It’s so amazing having them here, really is part of our extended family for life,” Gasper said.

Organizations such as Catholic Charities of San Antonio, have helped resettled 1,408 Afghan refugees since August.

“While we have experienced some challenges, our staff are dedicated professionals and experts in their field. They are quick and effective in providing solutions and collaborating with partners to ensure that refugees have what they need to be self-sufficient,” said Tara Ford, Catholic Charities of San Antonio director of marketing and communications.

“Documentation is a huge issue, especially with Feroz, who for the longest time didn’t so much of have his social security number,” Gasper said.

The challenges faced by Afghan refugees are widespread ranging from the struggle of obtaining employment, lack of transportation and housing.

But Gasper and her husband, Bruce, have been there for Faqeeri, Amiri and their family members.

The Amiri sisters are currently enrolled in English classes.

Homa, who is working at the YMCA, hopes to one day become a certified cosmetologist.

“Cutting hair and facial, face mask, everything,” she said.

Laili remains determined to improve her English and aspire to become a personal fitness trainer. She knows achieving such a goal will take plenty of sweat and tears.

“It’s a bigger challenge but day by day everything will get better,” Laili said.

As for Faqeeri, he’s working at a mobile phone store to support his family while researching what it takes to earn credentials as a commercial truck driver.

“By the next year this time, I want to see them, everybody established here completely,” he said.

As for Gasper, she’s doing all she can to continue supporting her new family, whose given so much to the U.S., as they strive to achieve the American dream here in Texas.