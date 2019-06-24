The calendar says it's officially summer, but it sure doesn't look like it in many parts of the high country.

It hasn't look or felt like summer for days at places above 12,000 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park. A wintery blast covered the park’s highest peaks with snow causing Trail Ridge Road to temporarily close, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

The closure began Friday, and over the weekend rangers and park snowplow operators encountered one to five-foot snow drifts left behind from the storm. Temperatures also dipped into the 20s.

It remained closed Monday morning with no word on when it might reopen.

You can find out the latest Trail Ridge Road conditions by contacting the status line at 970-586-1222.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS