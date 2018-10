Ding Dong, Pancake, Nimrod.

No, this story isn’t about unintelligent people craving breakfast. Instead, those are the weird names of three towns in Texas.

How did those names come to be?

The story behind each one tells a unique tale about Texas history. For the next three weeks, WFAA's Sean Giggy will travel to some of the weirdest named towns in Texas to find out ‘how in the heck did they come up with that name?!’

First up, Bug Tussle.

Check out Sean's story in the video above.

© 2018 WFAA