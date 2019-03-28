TYLER, Texas — A new study says Texans are afraid of everything!

Your Local Security released the results of a study to determine the top fear in each of the 50 states.

The study used data from Google's autocomplete to find the 15 most searched ends to the phrases "why am I afraid of/to" and "why am I scared of/to." Once YLS collect the list of phobias, they put the results into Google Trends to determine what fears people searched for on Google.

The top phobias listed were:

People (Anthropophobia)

Success (Achievemephobia)

Heights (Acrophobia)

Dying (Thanatophobia)

Dark (Nyctophobia)

Thunder (Astrapophobia)

Sleep (Somniphobia)

Being alone (Autophobia)

Needles(Aichmophobia)

Bugs (Entomophobia)

Spiders (Arachnophobia)

Love (Philophobia)

Commitment (Gamophobia)

Driving (Agoraphobia)

Everything (Panphobia)

According to the study, Texas is the only state whose top fear was 'Everything.' YLS says the fear of everything is comparable to generalized anxiety disorder.

The most common fear is the fear of people and the fear of spides, which YLS says eleven states each had that as their top fear.

Wyoming and North Dakota are listed on the study as not having any fear at all.