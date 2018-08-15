HAW RIVER, N.C. (WFMY)-- A log truck crashed into Lamb’s Chapel Church, in Haw River, North Carolina Monday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m., according to emergency officials.

Tuesday, KENS 5 sister station WFMY News 2 was given an exclusive copy of surveillance video from inside Grace Christian Academy, which is a school located at the church. The video shows the exact moment the logging truck slammed into one of the classrooms.

The fortunate thing is school hasn't started yet for the academy, however they are having opening house Tuesday night. Classes are scheduled to start Wednesday.

Police say the truck driver was approaching a stoplight fast and could not stop. He veered left, clipped a car, then another vehicle as well coming from a different direction, before crashing into the church.

The person who was in the car driving in the other direction was taken to Duke Medical.

