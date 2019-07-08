SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't a burglar or homicide suspect on the lam in New Braunfels Wednesday afternoon, but instead something much more black and white...and four-legged.

A zebra was making its way through the city, with video posted by the New Braunfels Police Department showing officers and Animal Control in hot pursuit as it hooved it through the community.

At last update, NBPD said a helicopter team "specializing in safely trapping animals" was going to be utilized, so nearby residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see one flying low in the area of North Grape Avenue. Police added the zebra is not from the nearby Snake Farm.