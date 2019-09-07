CLAY COUNTY, MISSOURI, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff's office put out a bit of advice for people who have warrants out for their arrest.

"If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot," the sheriff's office explained in a post.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says authorities were searching for a wanted person. But, when he passed gas very loudly, local police were able to help deputies "sniff" him out.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was definitely having a "poo emoji day."

The suspect was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One commentor wrote, "Doesn't sound like he had much control of his 'substance' to me."

