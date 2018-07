SEGUIN, Texas - It seems that one driver got lucky when a visitor happened to slither between their vehicle and a Seguin Police Department patrol unit.

SPD posted a photo of the snake on Facebook with the caption: "Ways of Getting Out of Citation 101"

"Can’t confirm or deny that it worked," SPD Deputy Chief Bruce Ure said in the post.

Some Facebook users commented that the officer should just give the driver a verbal warning - through the speakers. 😂

