SAN ANTONIO — Many South Texans took to social media Wednesday afternoon to ask the same question: Did y’all just hear that loud noise?

People from Karnes City to New Berlin nearly 50 miles away tweeted about what some were calling an “explosion,” with others reporting that whatever it was caused the ground to shake.

According to the La Vernia News, local officials said no first responders from Wilson or Bexar counties have been dispatched “in the wake of what sounded like an explosion.”

KENS 5 has reached out to Joint Base San Antonio officials to see if the noise was potentially due to a military exercise in the area; we have yet to hear back.