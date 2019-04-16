LAREDO, Texas — A woman attacked her husband when he didn't answer her when she asked if she was pretty, police in Texas said.

Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez, 20, was charged with two counts of assault-family violence, The Laredo Morning Times said.

Police were called to a home and when they arrived, Ramirez said her common-law husband had attacked her, they said. Her husband, however, said they had been at the movies and she has asked him if she was pretty.

He didn't hear her, so he reportedly didn't answer her. She got angry at him, and they went home, police said.

The man said she struck him several times on the drive home, and she continued to attack him after they arrived.

A relative tried to separate them, but they were attacked, too, police said.

