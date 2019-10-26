SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan family was shocked to find a space satellite in their yard Saturday morning.

Nancy Mumby-Welke shared the video on Facebook, walking up to a satellite lying on its side. "You never know what's going to happen," Welke says in the video.

"This baby fell out of the sky and landed in our yard," she went on to say.

According to the Gratiot County Herald, Welke heard the crash around 8:45 a.m. just before they were going to let their horses out. "Thank God none of the horses were out and it didn't land on the house," Welke explained in the video.

Welke says when she walked up to it, the satellite was still humming and whirring. The SpaceSelfie satellite was launched earlier this week by Samsung Electronics and sent the first space selfie -- it was captured by actor, model and philanthropist Cara Delevingne and shown for the first time during an event at the Samsung KX experience space, according to a company press release . The selfie is the first of many that Samsung plans to lift into the stratosphere this month -- all part of “SpaceSelfie,” a mission where anyone can get their face in space.

It's not immediately clear if this satellite was from the launch, but the Herald says Samsung representatives will pick up the equipment from the Welkes' property.

