An east-side diner says they just can’t shake the ghostly spirits haunting them.

Now the Online Hall of Fame Café is hoping to evoke some new life inside the restaurant by letting paranormal thrill-seekers camp out inside.

“We’ve had several occasions of the rope display being knocked down,” the owner said. “My husband said to look on the video and see why they were being knocked down.”

After looking at the video and watching the rope display appear to be pushed down, combined with other images, they believe a “true ghost” is in their restaurant.

KENS 5 Photojournalist Ivan Gibson stopped by to get more on the sightings.

