NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Meet America's newest social media superstar.

Chris Williamson tweeted a photo of a rat next to an empty bottle of Hennessy cognac with the caption, "Just another day in New York City."

CBS News reports the photo has inspired jokes, such as one from "Ratatouille" star Patton Oswalt about the filming of a sequel to the animated movie about a gourmet rat.

Another made a comment about another movie rodent.

And the inevitable Valentine's Day joke.

Frankly, we hope the rat gets into a 12-step program and gets the help he clearly needs.

