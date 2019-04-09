SAN ANTONIO — California-born rapper Tay-K 47, who is behind bars in Bexar County without bond for allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old San Antonio man in early 2017, put out a social media request for something to keep him occupied while in jail: Fan mail, and books.

"SEND TAY LETTERS AND BOOKS. PUT MONEY ON HIS BOOKS WHILE HE'S IN SAN ANTONIO," reads a tweet from his account posted on August 31, along with the address of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Tay-K, 19, and whose birth name is Taymore McIntyre, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Mark Anthony Saldivar in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot on Loop 410 on April 23, 2017. In July, a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of a separate incident—a 2016 home invasion robbery that left one man dead and another wounded.

