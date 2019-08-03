PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man is accused of breaking into a Phoenix apartment and helping himself to tortillas and soup.

Court documents show that 31-year-old Jerry Christopher Drane was arrested March 1 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

According to charging documents, a female occupant smelled something burning. She found Drane in the kitchen cooking tortillas on top of a stove burner.

She yelled for her roommate and both women demanded Drane to leave.

They told police Drane then went onto the balcony and began eating a can of soup.

Responding officers say he showed signs of being intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

He is due back in court later this month.

One of the women believes Drane entered when she left the door unlocked to go do laundry.