SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for the spooky fall season, a paranormal festival will let you get your Halloween fix early.

The Nightmares of San Antonio Paranormal Fest will be held at the Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

Admission is free, and donations will reportedly be accepted.

According to the event's Facebook page, it will feature a haunted toy exhibit, ghost photography, vendors and King William District ghost tours.

Interested vendors can also still submit an application for the festival.

