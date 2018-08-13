SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for the spooky fall season, a paranormal festival will let you get your Halloween fix early.
The Nightmares of San Antonio Paranormal Fest will be held at the Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
Admission is free, and donations will reportedly be accepted.
According to the event's Facebook page, it will feature a haunted toy exhibit, ghost photography, vendors and King William District ghost tours.
Interested vendors can also still submit an application for the festival.
© 2018 KENS