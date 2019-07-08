SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't a burglar or homicide suspect on the lam in New Braunfels Wednesday afternoon, but instead something much more black and white...and four-legged. In fact, there were two of them.

Two zebras were making their way through the city, with video posted by the New Braunfels Police Department showing officers and Animal Control in hot pursuit as one hooved it through the community.

One zebra was caught at about 7:30 p.m. Officials said it was tranquilized and was being safely transported.

New Braunfels Police announced that a second zebra had also escaped and remained out as of 7:45 p.m. If you see it, call NBPD at 830-221-4100.

NBPD said a helicopter team "specializing in safely trapping animals" was utilized, so nearby residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see one flying low in the area of North Grape Avenue. Police added the zebras are not from the nearby Snake Farm.