ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis mother and father are teaching their kids, including their son and young daughters, how to pole dance.

Lindsey Teall is an exotic dancer. She said pole dancing includes dance, gymnastics and performing arts. Her husband is a former exotic dancer and a gymnast, as well. He said the pole dancing is great exercise.

The couple said their children wanted to pole dance on their own, so they helped them learn. The self-proclaimed 'Pole Family' said the pole dancing brings them closer.

Lindsey, in the meantime, is saving up money to open up her own fitness studio. She's also writing a book about her experience as an exotic dance on the important role its played in her life.

