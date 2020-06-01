You don't have to travel too far away from Castroville to find yourself in total isolation.

"Nobody can hear you so it's a perfect place to, you know - dump a body," Medina County resident Grace Vargas said on Monday.

That's exactly what the Medina County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out after human bones were found on a ranch just outside of town.

"It creeps me out, you know. We have daughters," Vargas added.

"To hear something like that it makes it different, and it impacts our community," Vargas' husband Paul added.

In mid-November, the Medina County Sheriff said a man walked into his office with a human jaw in hand. He told authorities he found it while cleaning up his property. Deputies later went to his ranch to discover a skull, other bones, and clothing in the area.

Sheriff Randy Brown wasn't able for an on-camera interview but told KENS 5 over the phone, the bones look to have been there for a couple of years. They believe it may be a man in his 50s. While they say they may know who the person is, they're not releasing the identity until lab results come back.

As for what happened, Sheriff Brown said: "flip a coin." They don't know whether the person died naturally or was killed and dumped there.

But it's enough to remind neighbors the quiet they treasure may not always be a good thing.

"It's Texas, you know. Everybody has a gun, and you know we're no exception," Grace Vargas said. "But it does creep me out really bad."

