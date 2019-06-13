ZACHARY, La. — A Louisiana police department is going viral on social media after finding a new way to share photos of people wanted for crimes.

In a Facebook photo post shared Monday, the Zachary Police Department wished Jermaine Battley and Gabriel Lachney a happy birthday. Battley is wanted for drug possession and seatbelt violations and Lachney is wanted for giving a false police report and violating a protective order.

“Both of you have won an all expense paid getaway to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison!” the police department’s Facebook post says. “Come to ZPD to begin your birthday trip!”

Zachary Police Department Zachary Police Department would like to wish a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Jermaine Battley and Gabriel Lachney! Jermaine, you are accused of Distribution/Possession of a Schedule 1 drug, window tint, and...

The photo also includes cheeky hashtags including: “#ThisWarrantsACelebration,” “NoPresentsNoFancyCake” and “RSVPplease.” It has more than 6,000 likes and has been shared more than 5,000 times as of Thursday morning.

The City of Zachary is located 16 miles north of Baton Rouge.