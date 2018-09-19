AUSTIN — Ahoy, matey! If you've been hiding your pirate accent, it's time to dig it out of your treasure chest.

National Talk Like a Pirate Day is Wednesday, Sept. 19, and we arrr not joking.

The national holiday for our fellow sea captains has been around since 1995 and you can celebrate with a few freebies -- and by changing your Facebook language to "pirate."

Shiver me timbers!

Head on over to Long John Silver's for a free deep-fried twinkie when you talk like a pirate. If you arrrr feeling extra bold, grab your eye patch and peg leg and go dressed like a pirate to receive a free fish and fries.

You can even eat like a pirate!

Facebook has over 100 languages to choose from, but did you know "pirate" is one of them?

Trade in your average English lingo for "Pirate English" with these simple steps, according to LifeWire.

Click or tap the arrow on the far right side of the Facebook menu bar, to the right of the Quick Help question mark. Select Settings at the bottom of that menu. Choose the Language tab on the left. On the very first line, the one that reads "What language do you want to use Facebook in?", select Edit off to the right. Choose a language from the drop-down menu. Click or tap the blue Save Changes button to apply the new language to Facebook.

Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate life for us.

