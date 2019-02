SAN ANTONIO — No harm, all fowl.

Police in Leander had quite the task on their hands Monday in rounding up a rafter of no fewer than nine turkeys taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood.

Leander Police Department Leander Police Department added a new photo.

It wasn’t long before police were able to find the owners, at which point the turkeys were herded back home thanks to the efforts of one very patient police officer.

The turkeys must have been taking advantage of being out and about months ahead of Thanksgiving, and we can't blame them.