HANYU, Saitama — People in Japan raced over the weekend through the streets of Hanyu on office chairs.

The city about 37 miles north of Tokyo played host to the Japan office chair “Isu-1” grand prix, the Japan Times reported.

Reuters reports the race has teams of three see who can complete the most laps of a 200-meter course during a two-hour span.

Propelling the wheelchair backward is a universal tactic used by racers. The series started in 2009 with a race in Kyoto.

