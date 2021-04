The bugs are harmful, but can be a nuisance to humans...especially when roaming around in such huge numbers.

SAN ANTONIO — This story isn't for the faint of heart. But if you've taken a stroll outside in San Antonio lately, you may have already noticed the local inch worm invasion.

The notorious pests are crawling around the Alamo City in huge numbers this month. But why? We talked to a local expert to get some answers.