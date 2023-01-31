Hospital patient steals ambulance in Medina County, officials say

The patient-turned-suspect was taken into custody by San Antonio Police after they were able to track the ambulance down, officials say.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a Medina County hospital Tuesday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance.

What the suspect didn't know is that the ambulance has several tracking systems inside by Allegiance and dispatch. The tracking system led SAPD to the unit and the suspect was taken into custody off of SH 151, officials said.

The ambulance wasn't damaged, and was able to be put back in service, according to officials.

