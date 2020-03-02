TAMPA, Fla. — Is this a nightmare? Nope, just Florida.

It's a sight you'd only see in the Sunshine State: a battle between a gator and a python.

The Everglades National Park tweeted a video showing an alligator relaxing with his most recent meal -- a Burmese python.

Burmese pythons are an invasive snake species, and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has linked severe declines in certain mammal populations to the reptiles in Everglades National Park. The pythons compete with native wildlife -- like the American alligator -- for food.

RELATED: 80 pythons caught in Florida's 2020 Python Bowl

RELATED: New camera could help Florida's fight against invasive pythons

RELATED: Huge 18-foot python breaks records

Hope is not lost, however. It looks like the alligators aren't happy with sharing their turf and are fighting back.

Alligators: 1

Pythons: 0

What other people are reading right now: