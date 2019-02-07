A menu has gone viral for having the most relatable item ever seen at a restaurant.

Mama D's Diner in North Little Rock, Ark. has a "My Girlfriend's Not Hungry" option on their menu, and people are finding it extremely relatable — 20,000 people to be exact.

Nick Chisler posted this picture of the menu to his Facebook page, and within a little over two days, received over 20,000 shares!

Nick Chisler EDIT: Sooooo I didn't expect this to reach so many people. With that being said I would like to say where it come from. The name of the restaurant is Mama D's and is Located in North Little Rock...

Under the side options, which include fried squash, fried pickles, and coleslaw— each for $2.95 — is the "My Girlfriend's Not Hungry" option.

What does that entail, you ask? Well, you can add extra fries to the entree you ordered, along with either two fried chicken wings or three friend cheese sticks.

Somehow this restaurant found a solution for when your girlfriend *says* she's not hungry, but really what she means is she *wants* a little bit of your food.

If you are wishing you could order this right now, head on down to Mama D's Diner in North Little Rock and check it out!