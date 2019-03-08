Game wardens have important jobs: They help safegaurd local natural resources and wildlife, as well as lead investigations when it's believed either have been harmed in any way.

But a recent news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife is a treasure trove of hilarious encounters, showing that those on the job can come upon some incredibly strange sights as well.

Among those sights: A boat on Lake Granbury near Dallas whose occupants decided to be one with nature...if you know what we mean.

"Game wardens came upon a boat adrift on the water without the required navigation lights on and no occupants visible," states TPW's release, pulling from a law enforcement report.

Not strange enough for you? Wait, there's more.

"As the wardens got closer," the release goes on to say, "they observed two naked occupants onboard engaged in intimate activities. Recognizing they'd been spotted, the male occupants started the boat and began driving away, despite numerous commands to stop."

The release states that once game wardens caught up to them, the occupants of the boat were "found to be highly intoxicated."

Another report cited in the release is based around a strange encounter involving some unexpected passengers in a Toyota Prius. According to the release, "while driving down I-35 near Belton, a caller reached out to let game wardens know he observed two live white-tailed deer fawns in the backseat."

The warden eventually got into contact with the owner, who admitted to taking the two fawns from a breeding facility/ranch "without permission from the ranch manager." He is now faces charges.

Another incident goes to show how clueless some criminals can be. A warden in Polk County made contact with a pair of individuals after local complaints that deer camps had been broken into; instead of coming up with a cover-up story, the two individuals said they had shot a deer.

It didn't stop there.

"The clueless poachers also implicated themselves on several other poaching incidents and violations, and led the wardens to the area where they conducted the illegal activities," the release states.

They even went on to show the warden where they stored the meat.

*shrug emoji* Talk about an easy day at the office.

"The shooter later stated that his daddy and granddaddy were questioned by wardens back in the day, but never got caught in the act, claiming the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree," the release states. "Uh, huh. Multiple charges pending."