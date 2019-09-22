ORANGEFIELD, Texas — In addition to homes being destroyed and cars abandoned along highways, a grim scene unfolded in Orangefield.

Gary Naquin flew his drone over the cemetery off Cajun Way in Orangefield Saturday and captured video of coffins floating on the premises. Naquin told 12News he chose to fly the drone there because he has relatives buried in the cemetery.

Orange County Officials said they were notified of one casket at Mary Williams Cemetery at the intersection of Cajun Way and Oilla Road that floated out of its vault. Officials said they secured the casket and is in the process of making proper notification.

Some parts of southeast Texas received up to 45 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Imelda. As of Sunday afternoon, some highways are still closed and school districts will be closed through part of next week.

TxDOT was able to reopen IH-10 from Beaumont to Baytown in both directions but some parts of western Jefferson County are only one lane each way due to water on the road. Highway Patrol is set up along the road in those areas to make sure drivers don't go into floodwaters or exceed the speed limit.

