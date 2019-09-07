GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham couple arrived home Sunday to find a strange burglar in their new house.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:45 p.m. to a home near 180th Street near Alder Street to a report of a burglary in progress.

"We kept seeing different signs of someone being in the house," homeowner Timothy Smith said.

Smith and his fiancée told KGW that when they got home they noticed items that weren't theirs around the house, including needles strewn all around the garage.

Then they found the damage.

A mirror ripped down, holes kicked into the walls and more.

"He took his clothes off and tried to run a wash, went through our washer and dryer to see what kind of clothes we had," Smith said. "He made himself a cup of coffee, ate two cupcakes, he drank a bunch of my beer from my wedding shower the night before; he made himself at home. He played my video games like he made himself at home."

Just as they were trying to figure out what in the world was happening, Smith's fiancée heard movement underneath the floors.

They realized something was in their crawl space.

Smith went to investigate.

"I was crawling right here when I saw eyes blinking off the flashlight, and it was a cat with a shirt on," he said.

Gresham Police Department

Smith said it became even stranger when he looked around the corner and found a man wearing his fiancée's Christmas onesie.

"It blows my mind," Smith said. "I don't have the words to describe the feeling."

Police were able to get the man, 38-year-old Ryan Bishop, out of the crawl space. Bishop was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Animal Control was called to assist with recovering Spaghetti the cat, who was later picked up by his owner, Bishop's grandmother.