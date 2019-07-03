LOS ANGELES — This beer run ended in a beerpocalypse.

KTLA in Los Angeles reports a truck overturned, caused hundreds of cans of Modelo beer to be spilled onto the roadway Thursday morning. The driver appeared to be OK.

Traffic had to be shut down for several hours as the suds were mopped up.

ABC7 reported the truck veered over the side of an overpass and police were trying to determine the cause of the crash.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.