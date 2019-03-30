SAN ANTONIO — Ever seen a monkey riding dog?

Because that’s exactly what happens at the Banana Derby, one of the most popular attractions at this year’s Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. And yes, it’s a sight that is exactly what it sounds like.

A Capuchin monkey dons a jockey outfit before hopping on a pup and racing him around a track. Owners say the concept started when their pet monkey, Gilligan, started riding the family dog.

Now, Gilligan travels around the country showing off his new skill.

Oh, and who could forget…he also provides monkey kisses.