COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office needs your help keeping a woman from ruining anyone else's special day.

Deputies released photos of an alleged "Wedding Crasher", who arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals gifts.

The suspect has been involved in a series of wedding venue theft offenses, deputies said.

A reward of up to $4,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest. You can visit the Comal Crime Stoppers website or call 830-620-TIPS.