'We support you': SAPD Deputy Chief reaches out to protesters after days of unrest downtown

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police offered a message of support and peace to protesters downtown on Wednesday night.

"The officers that are here tonight are here to protect you to...to make sure you get your message across and I hope we have done that," said Deputy Chief Guzman with SAPD in an address to a crowd of protesters just before 10 p.m. "You guys have not been anything but peaceful and your message is getting through loud and clear, at least to those of us here tonight."

Many of the people in the group of protesters also expressed appreciation to officers.

Deputy Chief Guzman also reminded protesters that there was a curfew in place at 10 p.m. and asked them to respect people who live downtown.

During the exchange, some of the protesters expressed concerns about recent clashes with police, and the use of tear gas and projectiles. They also asked officers if they could protest with them or kneel with them. Chief Deputy Guzman pledged to bring their questions to SAPD Chief William McManus.