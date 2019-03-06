SOUR LAKE, Texas — A Sour Lake Police officer who was brutally beaten on Memorial Day remains hospitalized and is in a coma.

The daughter of officer William 'Bill' McKeon, Jr., 59, took to Facebook Sunday evening mentioning that he was in a coma and asked for prayers for the severely injured officer.

McKeon was attacked while answering a call on the night of May 27, 2019.

“We don’t know how to do this on our own. We can’t. We need supernatural prayer for our dad, we need supernatural peace in the interim,” Layna Burns wrote on Facebook just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Burns said in the post that doctors had told the family that McKeon is in a coma.

She went on to explain that her father could wake up in three weeks or as long as three months.

12News spoke to Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson Sunday evening and he said that as recently as Saturday McKeon had been responsive to doctors.

Doctors on Friday wired McKeon’s jaw shut during surgery and repaired fractures to his face, forehead and sinus cavity Burleson said.

Burleson also asked for continued prayer for the recovery of McKeon who remains in the intensive care unit.

There is an account set up at the BBVA Compass Bank in Sour Lake to help the officer's family.

Checks can be made out to the William McKeon Medical Fund.

Bradley Joseph Pruitt, 45, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged in the attack.