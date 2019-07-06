CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A motorcyclist survived after he dumped his bike on a curve and into the path of an oncoming Clackamas County deputy's cruiser.

Other motorists told Oregon State Police that the motorcyclist had been "riding aggressively" before the crash Sunday on Oregon 211 outside Molalla. His motorcycle was torn in half after going under the cruiser.

Watch the crash

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The deputy had minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving, no endorsement and no license.

Photo gallery