Army now suspects foul play in case of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, Rep. Garcia says

FORT HOOD, Texas — Two months after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen vanished, her family is still desperate for answers. They're also frustrated and angry that it's taken so long for action in the case.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia joined Guillen's mother, father and sister for a news conference Tuesday after meeting with Army leaders about the case.

Garcia said Army investigators now suspect foul play in the case. She said it's the first time they've confirmed that they're treating the disappearance as a criminal investigation, but they didn't elaborate.

She said the Army still can't provide a full timeline of the day Guillen disappeared, other then to say the last known contact was 11:30 a.m. on April 22.

"We don't want just attention. We want action. We want answers," Garcia said. "We've got to remember that this is a family that is hurting."

Guillen's mother made an emotional plea in Spanish for justice for her daughter.

“We have a young woman who served our country, who went missing at work," attorney Natalie Khawam said. She's representing the Guillen family.

Guillen’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind. The only thing missing is her cell phone.

“There’s something extremely troubling about this case. A military base is probably one of the most secure places you can be. You have ID check-ins -- there are security cameras everywhere," Khawam told KHOU Monday.

A tip led search teams to the Leon River Monday, but they apparently haven't found anything.

Family members say Guillen, 20, told them before she disappeared that she was sexually harassed by her superiors. Khawam said she never reported the harassment because she was scared of retaliation.

Texas EquuSearch has been helping with the search.

“We know time is not on our side," Texas EquuSearch Founder Tim Miller said.

On social media, Fort Hood officials are calling for anyone with information to come forward. However, there are still few answers.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.