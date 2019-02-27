ROSENBERG, Texas — A lightning strike set a home on fire Tuesday in Rosenberg, according to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office.

It happened in the 2300 block of Cherrington Woods Lane.

Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office

The Rosenberg Fire Department said they found the fire and contained it to the attic.

"Our firefighters were called to a lightning strike tonight that set an attic on fire," posted the fire department on Facebook. "This video was taken from a neighbor from across the street showing the exact moment the lightning struck the house. Thankfully no one was hurt and thankfully the fire was contained to only the attic. Be safe and always be vigilant especially during lightning storms."

The storms moved out later in the evening.

Earlier viewers reported hail in some areas, including in Dickinson and southeast Houston. And street flooding was reported in parts of southwest Houston.

