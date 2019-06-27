SAN ANTONIO — *WARNING: This story includes material that viewers may find disturbing.*

A video released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs shows border patrol and marine agents performing CPR on a 13-year-old boy from Honduras.

The Honduran teen was found submerged/unresponsive in the Rio Grande near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry on June 25.

Agents were able to revive the teen who was evaluated by Border Patrol EMTs and taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

This comes following the release of a viral photo earlier this week that showed a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the river.

