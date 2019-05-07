HOUSTON — Be safe if you plan on heading to the beach along the Texas coast Friday.

The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Rip Current Statement Friday morning through the evening.

The NWS said there is a risk of strong rip currents along Gulf facing beaches. They urge beachgoers to please use caution if entering the water.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from the shore, according to the NWS’ website. They added that they can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore.

If at all possible, swim near a lifeguard.

The NWS offers the following tips on what to do if you get caught in a rip current:

Relax, rip currents don’t pull you under

Don’t swim against the current

Swim out of the current then to shore

If you can’t escape, float or tread water

If you need help, yell or wave for assistance.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM