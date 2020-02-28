SAN ANTONIO — Some Walmart stores in San Antonio will be giving away a free photo package and a free gift for signing up for a baby registry.

This Saturday, February 29, 12-3 p.m., select Walmart stores will be hosting a “Party at Our Crib” baby event for new and expecting parents.

Walmart says it is an opportunity for parents to check out their line of baby gear and products. Families can also sign up for Walmart's baby registry.

Moms and dads to-be will receive a free gift delivered to their home for signing up for the baby registry (while supplies last).

Other freebies include a photo print package (while supplies last) and some locations will host baby shower-inspired games, serve snacks and an on-site photo opp for your little loved ones.

Click here for the participating Walmart locations.