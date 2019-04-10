WACO, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help finding Crystal Rios, who sometimes goes by Crystal Tyler or Sunshine Tyler.
Police said Rios' family became worried after she sent her mother a Facebook message saying she was on her way to visit but never showed up.
Two weeks have gone by with no sign of Rios.
Police ask anyone who sees Rios to tell her to call her mother or contact Waco police and let them know where she was last seen.
POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM:
- Police: 'Jersey Shore' star arrested in LA on suspicion of kidnapping
- Iranian hackers targeted a US presidential campaign, government officials
- Soldier praised as 'hero' for helping children during El Paso shooting arrested in Bell Co. for desertion
- More than 100 arrested in massive sting to get gang members off McLennan County streets
- Child in critical condition after found unresponsive on Robinson school bus