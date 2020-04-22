WACO, Texas — When social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders were announced in Waco, Eagle Christian Academy had to think outside the box to keep their annual variety show alive.

Adrielle Selke, head of the school said they decided their talent show must go on, but this time it would be online.

"We've never done this before in this way and so it took some endurance on the part of the students, but after seeing the finished product it was really really precious," Selke said.

It's one of the school's biggest fundraisers every year raising up to $70,000 with ticket sales, auctions, and raffles. However, Selke said they didn't just do it because of the money.

"For us as a school, the biggest thing we were missing is all of us being together," Selke said.

This year's theme is through the decades and though they can't be together physically, they managed to pull it off virtually. They have dancing, singing, instruments, and even a duet via video call.

Selke said some students have been practicing for months, so they didn't want their time to be wasted. Instead, they wanted to share a fun experience while everyone is at home.

"It really is a time to bring us all together and to celebrate who we are as a school, and to celebrate our accomplishments and to celebrate our students more than anything," Selke said.

Even though they aren't able to see each other in a time like this, Selke said this has helped students feel a little more connected to their friends.

Act 2 of the variety show will air Thursday night online, and you can watch Act 1 on their website.

RELATED: Central Texas COVID-19 Live Updates | 3rd KPD officer tests COVID-19 positive, Abbott says nearly 500K jobs open in Texas

RELATED: 100+ COVID-19 questions answered: Send yours and we'll work to get answers